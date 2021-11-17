The Notre-Dame-de-Grâce library on Botrel has reopened its doors to the public, after the completion of work that began in February 2021 to make numerous improvements.
Visitors will see new reception desks, new furniture, digital display devices and redesign of spaces for better circulation, as well as a self-service return robot installed in the heart of the 111-year-old building, which also houses the Maison de la culture de Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Botrel.
The library offers a battery and cell phone recycling drop-off bin, changing table, is stroller-friendly and wheel-chair accessible. It also offers the home book loan service, which allows people ages 65 and over or people with limited mobility who have a library subscription to receive books or other documents at home free of charge, without having to go in person to the library.
Botrel is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Biblioth%C3%A8que%20de%20Notre-Dame-de-Gr%C3%A2ce/260599381228286/
