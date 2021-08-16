A 56-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition in hospital after she was assaulted in her NDG home on the weekend.
The woman, who was not identified, suffered life threatening injuries to her upper body.
Police arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday where paramedics were already working on her at her home on Park Row east at the southern end of NDG, and arrested her 51-year-old partner, who was charged with assault and aggravated assault in court on Sunday.
The woman, who is known in the community, was taken to hospital, while a five-year-old child n the apartment was taken into youth protection. While the victim remains in hospital, the suspect was released with conditions and will return to Quebec court on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.