NDG-Westmount candidates declared

Five candidates are now declared for the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount by-election.
Former Liberal Party president Anna Gainey, Conservative Matthew Kaminski, the NDP 's Jean-François Filion, Green Party deputy leader Jonathan Pedneault and Centrist Party candidate Alex Montagano will face off June 19 for the seat left vacant when Marc Garneau announced his retirement in March after serving 15 years as MP.
The former cabinet minister, astronaut, and naval officer was left out of the Trudeau cabinet after the last election, and six weeks before his retirement cautioned that the Liberal government’s bill C-13 would be “de facto incorporating the Charter of the French language of Quebec in a federal statute” which could give Quebec “free rein to do what it wants in linguistic matters in Quebec” adding the charter discriminates against the anglophone minority.”
(0) comments
