NDG social housing projects dormant

Westhaven, Chester, Fielding/Walkley, 3950 Cavendish: for some they are mere streets and neighbourhood names and addresses, for others they represent the hope of home.
Still, at a time when some 20,000 Montrealers are on waiting lists for affordable housing in the heart of the province’s largest city and economic engine, with more than 300,000 people living in poverty (in 2020), city-owned buildings sit empty and in disrepair, in a district with more than 20,000 renter households amid an unprecedented housing crisis.
At an NDG townhall Tuesday night, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said bold steps are required. She spoke of the right of first refusal that the city gave itself to have first crack at properties for sale, and recently used it to protect 78 rooming houses in nine boroughs from speculation, as well as CDN-NDG and other boroughs amending their zoning by-laws to prohibit conversions of private seniors’ residences into other types of dwellings.
She said “diversity – cultural, social and economic – is the strength of Montreal. We don't want a homogeneous city and we can't tell the less well-off to move over… It’s not easy, it’s no secret,” she said, but insisted that bold new steps are needed, beyond her administration’s 20-20-20 bylaw to create and protect the housing offer by demanding that larger developments include 20 percent social and 20 percent affordable housing units, along with 20 percent offering larger units for families. “We started with that – it was a good shock – but we need to go further and think outside the box.” That means leveraging resources and partnerships, including provincial and federal governments and the private sector.
NDG Community Council (NDGCC) executive-director Halah Al-Ubaidi cited a survey showing 97 percent of NDGers cite housing as their most important issue and recounted how new and “very expensive” condos and rents going up across the board mean many locals cannot find housing. “Some are moving to Côte St.-Luc where it's cheaper. We don't have much for families here,” she said, adding that “affordable housing is not affordable in NDG.” With three dormant social housing projects - Coop Westhaven, Chester, Chance (formerly on Cavendish) “plus the Trinity church, the Empress and the Y property, how can we advance with these projects and these opportunities?”
The NDGCC’s Graziella Challenger says money to renovate properties is in short supply, and asked what will become of the recent $69 million pledge by Ottawa for the city and Société d’habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) meant to upgrade and extend the lifespan of more than 4,700 units in the city. The mayor said the cash will get here and insisted she is mindful of the issue, citing her own borough of Ville Marie where some 300 living spaces are shuttered: “It’s a shame” she said, “but the will is there, and the money will be there for that. We will do it.”
Council regular Michael Shafter suggested “cutting property taxes and welcome taxes,” to spur home purchases, earning a chuckle from the mayor, and added, “Get $50 million from Premier Legault. He gets $14 billion from Ottawa so it shouldn't be a problem.”
