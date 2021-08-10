Sandrine Campeau would rather be whipping up a batch of some of the city's best chocolate gelato or a stack of red velvet cupcakes. But this morning she's busy showing reporters what has happened to Sherbrooke Street and why she's so angry about it.
“I feel like there's a disconnect” the owner of Sandrini Confections told The Suburban, after publicly challenging every local politician to act. “I quit a full-time corporate job to pursue my dream and believed that Sherbrooke was ready for a shop like ours.”
But Sherbrooke has been ignored by the city she says, and the combination of empty storefronts, garbage issues, dead or dying trees and the pandemic has had a devastating effect. The lack of foot traffic is making it hard to justify staying around much longer after celebrating two years in business.
“The stretch between Marcil and Wilson is particularly problematic” she says, with little to attract passersby other than a lot of à louer signs, pointing out graffiti, dying trees and a handful of empty storefronts surrounding her small shop.
She says it's doubly frustrating that local politicians are always more focused on Monkland. “It's easy to improve or promote something that's already working well” she says. “Sherbrooke seems to be a hot potato that nobody wants to touch. And it's worse when politicians feed into it” she says. “It’s worrisome to see Sherbrooke so quiet on a Saturday night when the next commercial avenue up is buzzing. Something has to be done,” she wrote council members.
She said she brought forward feedback on the issues faced during her first summer, everything from water being shut off without notice numerous times to road blockages due to construction to bench issues. “Sadly” she says, “this administration doesn’t react unless it’s in the media.”
Campeau did get one reply, from NDG councillor Peter McQueen, who took issue with her contention that he seems tone deaf to the business community. “I do seek out merchant opinion and act on it” he wrote, adding he has spoken out about graffiti and has communicated with borough services about planting new trees and flowers which will begin this summer along with repairs to sidewalks. He also noted another local public placette is being installed to offer opportunities for people to grab a bite and sit at an outdoor patio.
McQueen also said he is “sympathetic to your concerns about not favoring Monkland over Sherbrooke” and tries to maintain a balance in all public postings and communications not to favor one destination over another.
While waiting to see if the dozens of local candidates seeking election take notice Campeau is planning to launch a petition. Either way she is running out of time and patience. “Why do other boroughs get it and we don’t? Many other boroughs are reacting and are providing support for commercial avenues in need of help. I am an engaged NDG citizen and business owner and expect better.”
