A community wide scavenger hunt in NDG will help showcase the multitude of local businesses to residents of all ages.
ScaveNDGers 2022 takes place April 15-25 and is open to all NDG residents. The goal of this year’s hunt, presented by the NDG Community Council and BizNDG is not only to highlight and promote local businesses but to allow residents to explore their borough and enrich their knowledge of NDG.
Participants can pick up a ScaveNDGers Passport from the NDG Community Council (5964 Notre-Dame-de-Grâce ave.) or download and print a smaller version of the passport. All participants who successfully complete and submit an event passport will be entered to win a gift certificate for a local business. When the event is over, the Council will randomly draw 200 participants who have successfully completed the scavenger hunt to receive a $20 gift certificate.
To be notified when the event begins, sign up here. https://forms.gle/gdm8Uw1TU3QnYkp66
The passport will be released on April 15 and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 25 in person at the NDGCC or by email at ndgcc@ndg.ca.
For more information contact michellepawlowsky@ndg.ca
