David Mitchell's 30-minute pitch in a Westmount café may have prompted the editing of a few lines on a federal tax form but was likely to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of Canadians.
The 55-year-old NDG resident is one of the more than 300,000 Canadians living with Type 1 Diabetes, in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin, having been diagnosed at age 13 and living with the acute condition for 41 years.
For diabetics, it means purchasing large amounts of testing strips, endless finger pricks, glucose testers, sensors, pumps and monitors. The lifelong condition requires constant monitoring, day and night and the consequences of not doing so can be disastrous. The disease directly affects mental and physical well-being, and entails serious medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, nerve and kidney damage.
That’s why, says Mitchell – and common sense – an ounce of prevention is worth far more than a pound of cure.
According to the Canadian Diabetes Association, total health care costs resulting from diabetes in Canada was expected to exceed $16.9 billion annually in 2020.
The financial cost to patients can range from burdensome to staggering, easily exceeding $1000 a month for some, and while Canada's federal non-refundable tax credit for medical expenses can help, it’s but a paltry amount, he told The Suburban: Once 3% of a modest net income is deducted from your expenses, the amount can drop substantially. “It's almost punitive,” he says, and “must be seriously reconsidered for people living with a chronic disease.”
Where people seek real assistance is Canada’s Disability Tax Credit (DTC). Until this year, Type 1 diabetics required an annual doctor’s form attesting that they spend at least 14 hours weekly managing their disease. “I don't know where they got that number,” said Mitchell. “It's like they copy and pasted it off another condition. It makes no sense,” he adds, and as a result disqualifies scores of diabetics from assistance.
The DTC can make a big difference: combined credits can be worth between $1500 and $2600 depending on province. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation estimates the credit puts $470 million back in the pockets of Canadians with T1D. That significantly lightens the financial and emotional load of individuals managing the disease as costs of drugs, management supplies and technology continue to rise.
In 2019 Mitchell made his concerns known to his member of parliament, then-Transport Minister and NDG-Westmount MP Marc Garneau. Shortly after he met with Garneau and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier. “I had 30 minutes to explain” he says, challenging the 14-hour requirement by demonstrating what he knew best. “I gave them a timer, checked my sugar and injected myself with insulin. It took less than a minute, and I went very slow.” At that exaggerated rate it could take him an hour per week; more for others who inject more often or require more time, “but 14?” It begs the question: “Why did Revenue Canada extend the DTC to people with Type 1 diabetes when it knew the eligibility criteria were impossible to meet in the first place?”
Last year the feds announced the change and this year T1 diabetics need only submit a physician’s form about their diagnosis. “And we don't have to renew it every year anymore,” he laughs, adding that requirement was puzzling, “because it's a lifelong disease!” Thrilled with the outcome, Mitchell turned his attention to Revenu Québec “which seemed to have just copied it off the same formula from the CRA.”
He contacted Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard’s office, telling them what he told Garneau: the DTC doesn’t cover the cost of disease management and is unrealistic about time devoted to it. A few weeks later he got a reply and further made his case. “They thanked me for bringing it to their attention. Now Quebec has followed suit. That’s it.”
People don’t often praise governments, he says, “but I have to. Garneau and his riding assistant Margaret Guest, Lebouthillier and Girard’s offices were all so positive. It was done in less than three years at the federal level during the pandemic, and Quebec followed in a few months, so I'm very happy.”
Guest told The Suburban that Mitchell “hit the bullseye,” demonstrating the folly of existing policy, “and it became immediately obvious that something was wrong. It was brilliant.”
She likens it to a master class in presenting to a MP, “prepared, well-written, presented in both official languages… and selflessly.” It also did away with the misinformation at the heart of the issue she says, especially when you're showing that something is ass-backward and proving it with evidence. It shows that the process works.”
Mitchell knows he was not the only critic of the policy, but feels his message was well received and everything fell into place. “I'm not a lobbyist or a politician; I just presented my case using solid Canadian data… I guess it's hard to ignore an individual.”
