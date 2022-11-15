“They are our children” says Sandrine Ruel. “We can't allow them to become ghosts.”
More than 100 people gathered in the parking lot at Upper Lachine and Melrose on Monday night for a vigil in solidarity with the family of Tian Feng. The 17-year-old has been missing since October 17 and was last seen near the intersection of Sherbrooke Street West and Cavendish in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
Feng left a dinner at friends to head home to study. He had only been in Canada for about 3 months and speaks neither English nor French but attends language classes. Video footage shows someone possibly resembling him shortly before 10 p.m. that night near the Saint-Jacques overpass. His disappearance has shaken the tight-knit NDG community.
At the vigil, family friends and local politicians spoke of the importance of community, of remaining vigilant and supporting the family. Vigil organizer Tricia Hartley has been sounding the call for weeks, befriending Feng’s family, whom she did not know until hearing about him going missing. “But I got to know them” she told The Suburban. “They didn't have the same community connections that I have as an NDG resident” said Hartley, an educator and NDG resident for 28 years. “And we needed to help.”
“I have young adult children of my own and if this were one of my own, I would want my community to be present. So I reached out to them and we have since become friends.” She spoke to the crowd as Feng’s mother Sujing Nie stood silently nearby, clutching a candle and stifling tears. “I just want him to come home” she told a reporter through a translator.
Hartley says much of her time with Sujing is in silence. “The language of pain is universal. She is devastated not knowing where her son is and what happened to keep him away. I have felt her pain through those hugs we've shared in those silent moments.”
That solidarity was evident Monday night, as a crowd of people held up candles in the cold dark evening, shed tears and some recited their own prayers, surrounding the family. That was the point said Bartley, “to have the family voices heard and show them they chose the right community to fulfill their Canadian dreams. We proved that last night. It still overwhelms me that so many people showed up and offered that support.”
Indeed, Sandrine Ruel came from Lachine to hold a candle and listen. “I don't know the family or any people here, but I can't possibly imagine saying “see you later” to my big strong teenage son and not seeing him later. It's brutal. Just because a kid is older or doesn't have any apparent problems or they are an immigrant, doesn’t diminish that.”
Bartley’s main message was that first and foremost, age should not matter when it comes to missing youth, “and neither should immigration status be a reason,” alluding to the fact that many people have not viewed the disappearance as important as other cases because he was an older teenager, or because he was recently arrived which for some suggests he may have just left.
She says that is very frustrating and all these things should not matter, and that “there needs to be changed in the way missing youth is addressed publicly and I'm going to be dealing with it in the near future.”
“Right now, what anybody can do is to keep Tian Feng in their mind and show the family they have chosen the right community. Don’t ignore them as they pass and keep on top of the latest news that comes up… Children of any age are vulnerable.”
Feng stands 5'11", weighs 150 lb., and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a Black sweater with black and white shoes and a black jean jacket.
Anyone with information about Feng is asked to call 911 or their local SPVM station.
