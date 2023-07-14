A borough greenspace project is having an unintended crappy outcome in NDG.
Building superintendent David Beaver sees it daily. “They walk up the alley and leave their mark.” That is, people urinating in the lane, on his trailer, equipment, defecating in the private laneway behind the building at Royal and Côte-Saint-Antoine. It’s an almost daily summer visit for many before returning to their spot across the road.
The space behind the well-kept building is the toilet of choice for visitors at the Place Guy-Viau mini-park created by the borough between Royal, Côte-Saint-Antoine and Sherbrooke mid-pandemic. Adding chairs and furnishings was a big draw and remains so, now that CDN-NDG closed part of Royal to expand the park as it has in other neighbourhoods.
So Beaver, a dutiful caretaker for 27 years who often cleans up overflowing park garbage accumulating on the street and property, cleans it up, washing away urine, scraping up human feces, and confronting offenders like the weary parent of a diaper-less toddler. “I caught six people pissing against our building this week, and two dumps were left here and it’s not even Friday. I see them standing there, letting it all hang out.” He chases them off “with their privates in their hands,” and lets them know they may get their 15 minutes of fame on YouTube.
Property owner Jean Desforges is fed up. “I want people to stop using the back of my building as a toilet,” pointing blame squarely at the borough, which invited users to spend time in the park without toilet access. “I've owned the building, paid my taxes and maintained my property since 1983. It never happened, not once, until they put in the park.”
Curb your human
He told The Suburban it took several months to reach someone at the city, which nixed his request to install a portable toilet because it could be upturned or otherwise vandalized. (Actually, chemical toilets are easily fixed to the ground.) “Either way the borough said they can't do it and told me to install cameras and call police. Really? I should call police for this and they're going to come?” His son Justin says the borough assumed people would access washrooms in restaurants or depanneurs on Sherbrooke. “It shouldn’t be their responsibility either.”
The Suburban asked Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa if telling property owners to call police is the best the city can do. Advisor Claire De Muns responded that they considered it, but “unfortunately, on-street chemical toilets often give rise to social cohabitation issues that will disturb the whole neighborhood. We're talking about noise at night, unpleasant odors and vandalism. This is particularly true in a densely populated area like the one around Placette Guy-Viau.”
The irony is not lost on Desforges, his tenants and employees, dealing with city-caused cohabitation issues such as unpleasant odors and piles of human waste, that it is precisely these issues cited by the borough as reasons not to install toilets. “We are compassionate towards the situation” said De Muns, adding, “we have also contacted the local SPVM station to inform them of the problem and make them aware of the issue.”
Desforges says “it's ridiculous. I should call police to catch people dumping in my lane? Why can't police catch people vandalizing a porta potty?” He’s not likely to flood 911 with calls “but the city should do what a city has to do. If there's a problem with my property the city sends an inspector, they give me a deadline and don't care about my budget or other considerations. They want me to get it done. Should I build a fence? Will the city pay for it?”
Situation stinks
While the situation stinks, Justin Desforges agrees Place Guy-Viau was a great initiative during the pandemic and users are mostly respectful regarding noise; but residents should not have urine streaming by their windows or human dung accumulating in the hot sun outside their apartments. “Our janitor finds himself in a position where he has to clean up human feces. He is as kind and patient as they come. This should not be part of his job” he said, adding he has called 311 and reached out to (NDG councillor) Peter McQueen, who told The Suburban he would se what he could do but did not elaborate.
“It’s one thing if a dog pees on your grass,” says Beaver. “But that doesn’t mean people should drop their pants too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.