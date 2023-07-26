NDG placette: opponents question intent

The PGC saga lives on.
The plan to close off an NDG street adjacent to two one-way roads, Earnscliffe and Coolbrook, raised the ire of many residents decrying lack of consultation, saying their concerns are ignored by the administration in Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce.
A month after 74-metre Place Guillaume Couture was closed, parked cars and vehicle access to their enclave replaced with painted road designs, chairs and concrete planters filled with budding fruits and vegetables, the concern remains, with more than a dozen residents at council last week to press Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa on any future plans to make the placette permanent.
Katahwa repeatedly affirmed that it’s a “pilot project” whose impact and effectiveness will be assessed.
Kyle McManus, who spearheaded efforts to get more transparency and consultation of residents, told The Suburban the evening’s responses reveal “the permanent closure of Place Guillaume Couture is on the table” and that the temporary pilot project “is in place to make a determination about creating a bigger park.”
Coolbrook resident Zvi Singer asked if any decisions to keep PGC closed “will be based on evidence of concrete and measurable benefits” that will be shared with the public. Katahwa said she would “meet with the citizens. I want us to do that in a constructive way to collect the data and see what is the impact on different users of that park and space. If we have an opportunity to do a bigger park for example, at least we're going to know what are the impacts.” Singer took that as a yes, but Katahwa said “I need to be more precise here: benefits for one is not necessarily benefits for somebody else, so that's why I said that we have to work collectively… We want to measure some indicators, we might not agree on what to measure.”
McManus says the existing adjacent greenspace is already bigger than many borough parks “and could easily accommodate communal planting pots, new chairs, tables and other furniture that was moved from the grass onto the unshaded placette asphalt," as well as a fenced-in children's park. He also asked if there is any “consideration, planning or discussion” about permanent closing of the street.
“We didn't discuss it, there's no plan nowhere to close that street,” replied the mayor, “but there's potential to make that park bigger.” If the borough or centre city has work scheduled, i.e., changing a pipe, she explained, “it's at that moment that we're going to look into it… I need to try it first and when the opportunity is there then I have data necessary to take much more informed decisions. Right now, there's no such plan.”
To another resident’s query about using “formal studies by urban planners” regarding traffic effects on one-way streets, noting traffic backups on Monkland, Katahwa said city professionals have the knowledge and expertise to guide those decisions. “Are we going to do a $50 million study? No… but if we have the opportunity to close that street, do we do it or not, because it was not conclusive, because there's too much traffic, because nobody has parking? We need data and that's what the pilot project allows us to do.”
McManus is doubtful. “Regardless of summertime conversation input, everything points to the placette being back in place next year. I get their agenda.” He noted the borough’s commitment to demineralize more land in light of its controversial plan to replace a natural soccer field with a synthetic pitch in Snowdon. “Targets for demineralization are few in a densely populated borough. A small street deemed unimportant by them is an easy choice. They are not interested in compromise.”
