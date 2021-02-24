There are parks, and there are parks.
It's easy for those who live among abundant green spaces to take them for granted, but for some neighborhoods, parks are vital components of the community used around the clock and calendar.
NDG Park is an example, fronting on Sherbrooke and Girouard, and steps from the noisy concrete drudgery that is Décarie. The park, approximately 3.5 hectares, is a green lung for the borough and a destination spot for thousands of residents, especially in winter. With a dog park, skating rinks, sledding and cross-country skiing, it's no wonder the neighborhood comes alive within its borders in winter months.
“A successful park is one with as many uses as possible,” says NDG councillor Peter McQueen, who for more than a decade has made the park a priority. That's why McQueen launched a park consultation last month, in which Friends of NDG Park and Rendez-vous NDG proposed ideas to embellish and add to the offer of the primary green space in this part of town.
On the menu were simple ideas like ambient lighting in trees, winter furniture, initiatives to serve hot chocolate, snacks, arts events, and more infrastructure-related proposals like a winter pétanque court, and a ring rink running the perimeter of the boarded space, to welcome more skaters who don't want to skate where people play hockey.
The ring is easily doable, says McQueen, who hopes to see it installed for next winter. “We had it in the past and we want to see it return by popular demand.” He says a new ring will not interfere with the smaller un-boarded ice or the boarded rink. “The only challenge could be clearing the snow from the surface in a heavy snow winter, but it's not impossible.”
He says NDG Park is the single most popular park with an outdoor rink in the borough, apart from the large, refrigerated Bleu Blanc Rouge in Confederation Park, and that while skating remains the most popular winter activity, the sledding area near Marcil has attracted more people and recent additions of haybales have increased safety.
“I hope that the Mayor (Sue Montgomery) will declare her support” for these initiatives, he says, “so we can see them ready for next winter.” In any case, he says, he really hopes to see the new ring installed for next season, “whatever happens in the election."
McQueen says his wish list for the park also includes a small, refrigerated rink in the square, as is found in Westmount Park and Cabot Square. “They are small but can be used for skating activities, even if there is a thaw.” It's a bit complicated, he agrees, because of space requirements for generators and more, “but everything is doable.”
