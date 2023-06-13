NDG meets their candidates

Some 50 people crowded into a small hall in the Wesley Community Centre in NDG Tuesday night to meet the candidates of the June 19 federal byelection in NDG-Westmount. Zoomed live by the host NDG Community Council, 8 of the 10 declared candidates showed up, with notable absences of Conservative Matthew Kaminski and Liberal Anna Gainey not lost on the other candidates and many attendees.
In a somewhat sedate but at times lively and intimate event, candidates fielded questions from the council about housing and poverty and did so in English, French and a blend of both., after Council’s Graziella Challenger invited everyone to answer in the language they are most comfortable with, noting “in NDG Franglais is an official language.”
Some highlights:
Green Party candidate Jonathan Pedneault quickly took aim at the Liberal government on a number of issues, from environment and housing to minority rights, noting “This is a community that has been taken for granted for all too long. I am hopeful this time around it won’t be Westmount who decided who the next member of parliament in this riding will be.”
The NDP’s Jean-François Filion said with a quarter of the local population living under the poverty line, “that’s why we need social housing. Remember Griffintown? How promising it was? Condos, condos, condos.” Filion also insisted “we are not in agreement with the Liberals on anything,” and “we have to support the budget” to secure their proposals, notably a dental plan for seniors and children. “Stop saying we are like them. We are not.”
For his part, Christian Heritage Party candidate Yves Gilbert suggested a helpful path towards home ownership is making mortgage interest tax deductible, which he said could amount to about $2500 a year.
Centrist Party candidate Alex Trainman Montagano said the problem is “government doesn't invest here and it shows… We pay enormous amounts of taxes and don't get anything in return. There's a domino effect: no money for infrastructure so no money to fund it,” which he says impoverishes a community.
The Bloc’s Laurence Massey agreed there is a crying need for renovations and building of new social housing: “The BCU recognizes the terrible crisis all over Quebec particularly in Montreal she said where 34% spend more than 30% of their income on housing. We need more social, not only affordable, housing.” Montagano said CDN-NDG citizens struggle with soaring mortgages rates and inflation is through the roof “because of loose monetary policy from the Liberal government,” which he says has shirked its duty of “reasoned and prudent fiscal policy.” Unfortunately, he says, the Liberals are not here to answer those questions.”
The People’s Party Tiny Olinga said it's all about inflation. “To help Canadians purchase a home we need to reduce inflation because it's not only the house price they have to pay and their mortgage but groceries, household items, all this in addition to housing costs. If we bring inflation down to 0 that means they will be much better equipped to pay for their mortgage and they will become more stable. As long as inflation climbs it makes it more difficult for us to find a magic formula to adopt.”
The most memorable line of the evening? The Green’s Pedneault briefly outlined his lifelong implication in politics, and global action, eliciting praise from Rhinoceros Party candidate Sean Carson: “When he was 15 he was doing all that crazy shit? When I was 15, I was smoking hash and trying to burn down my high school gazebo.”
On protecting nature, Pedneault cited the plan to replace the natural grass field in Mackenzie King Park with a synthetic field as part of the ongoing loss of biodiversity in Montreal.
On minority rights, Massey appealed to anglophones, noting “English is a minority here, just as Quebec is a minority, and we are aware of that. If you want to protect minorities vote Bloc Québécois.”
Pedneault said Liberals betrayed their values by including Quebec’s Bill 96 in its C-13 Official Language Act. “When we lessen protections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms the way the Liberals did right now by incentivizing, if not excusing, the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause with Bill 96, when that happens we weaken the protections of our constitution.”
That was echoed by the Communist League’s Félix Vincent Ardea, who slammed the Liberal’s support of “an attack on linguistic minority rights.” Ardea also condemned the attack on rights by the Trudeau government’s use of the emergency measures act. “To us it’s one of the biggest threats to being able to organize across the country… whether or not you agreed with the truckers or not.”
For his part, Montagano slammed what he called “hypocrisy” of the NDP, Greens, Liberals and Conservatives, “who all talk about rights but voted in favour of C-13. We can continue to live here in NDG-Westmount and ignore these realities while the community continues to shrink and be constantly attacked by the government that's in power right now, which is a government of chauvinism running on a platform of identity politics.
But he says, “it’s a by-election. We are not making choices for the whole nation: it’s for ourselves. Ironically, when Quebec wants to separate, the parties all come down here and ask us to save the nation. But they stand in line to sell us out to gain votes form Quebec nationalists. These are dangerous things; we need as a community to say no, this is not acceptable.”
