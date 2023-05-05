Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa proudly inaugurated Parc Warren-Allmand in memory of the late parliamentarian and city councillor on Friday, formally renaming Somerled park after the lawyer and widely recognized Montreal politician.
Allmand distinguished himself throughout his long and accomplished career in politics, and through his lifelong dedication to fundamental human rights and freedoms and to his community. Born in Montréal in 1932, Warren Allmand was deeply involved in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce over a period of decades, making the jump to federal politics in 1965 in the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. He was elected to nine consecutive terms representing the riding from 1965 to 1997. He was also elected as a city councillor for Loyola in 2005.
As Canada’s Solicitor General, Allmand made a significant contribution to the adoption of the 1976 draft law permanently abolishing the death penalty in Canada, among his greatest career achievements. In 2000, Allmand was named Officer of the Order of Canada in recognition of his important role in advancing the cause of human rights in the country.
Allmand served the community of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce throughout his lifetime, said Katahwa. “His achievements and his dedication to the community are a source of inspiration to us all. It is a great honour for our administration to name this park after Mr. Allmand.”
Parc Warren–Allmand lies north of Somerled between Hingston and Hampton and is a gathering place for many residents who appreciate its proximity and the various activities that are offered in the park.
