NDG forum focuses on housing, borough funding

The NDG Community Council staged their online forum with all six mayoralty candidates Tuesday night, the 2-hour event touching on a host of issues ranging from housing and traffic lights to infrastructure and governance. The bulk of the discussion touched on housing and borough financing. Moderator Graziella Bieto “In NDG, 45,000 people live below the poverty line. There are currently 20,075 renter households, of which 8,090 spend more than 30% of their income on housing.” And yet she says, 3 housing units have been closed and many are in need of maintenance.
Unacceptable
Mouvement Montreal’s Matthew Kerr condemned the fact that some new projects don’t show any indication that there is space or consideration for social housing. “We are in the process of saying NDG is for the elite, people who have money, and we must concentrate more on social housing,” adding that it took his Loyola running-mate Joel de Bellefeuille invoking Montreal’s charter to get the city to clean up the property and remove bricks that were in danger of falling at the HLM Chester on Walkley. “With this charter we must inform people in the neighborhood that they have rights and clean up these buildings that are literally in the process of falling down and restore them so people can live in them.” Kerr says an average 5-year waiting list for social housing means “people are actually dying” waiting for housing. “It’s unacceptable.”
The problem says Ensemble Montreal’s Lionel Perez, is that “the current administration has been too distracted with other things.” Under his administration he says “things won't happen overnight but they will happen very quickly… I know the system” said Perez, “I know how to push,” adding that under his leadership preventative inspection programs for unfit dwellings were implemented, and he is also pushing for inspections of general conditions which he says could prevent renovictions.
Team CDN-NDG’s Alex Montagano says the borough has 10% of Montreal's population and only 8% of its social housing. “The city really needs to step up to address that shortfall… This didn't happen only in the last four years. It's evolved over the last 12 years or longer. It's a general problem of the borough,” said Montagano who succeeded in hammering his long-held message that most of the borough’s problems stem from chronic underfunding by the centre city, an issue that has never been adequately addressed by previous borough administrations.
Action Montreal's Neal Mukherjee said “The OMHM is responsible for giving funds for the HLMs and Action Montreal will ensure they are fully funded.” Mukherjee added “it's unforgivable that political parties in power now are promising 50,000 units at $100,000 a pop, it’s ridiculous. They are promising a $5 billion investment?” That's an invitation to fraudsters says Mukherjee, a former white collar crime investigator and forensic accountant. “Do we really want to trust the city with this amount of expenditure? We should focus on what we have now. The inventory of buildings now are decrepit, let's fix those up before promising new buildings that are going to attract all kinds of vermin (referring to corrupt practices).”
Calling BS
Mukherjee also said the formula for borough funding is “groups of bureaucrats sitting around with a few élus deciding who gets what… There’s no metric. They say there’s a formula, I call BS on that. It’s been going on behind closed doors for 15 years, and it won’t change with the same people still around.” Montagano agrees. “It's not based on need. It's a political calculation,” he says, noting discrepancies with boroughs like Ville St Laurent and Sud -Ouest who he says fare better than CDN-NDG, which he says “ends up funding better services in other boroughs while our parks get minimal maintenance, and we have less infrastructure… That’s the reality of Montreal politics, discrimination in terms of financing. We need to fix that.” Perez says he agrees with Montagano “that there is a systemic issue we need to address” and pledged to launch a study to get data to use to justify advocating for more money.
Projet Montreal’s Gracia Kasoki Katahwa says the Plante administration launched 12,000 affordable housing units and that they “will continue to work with the OMHM and the SHDM to update the city's rental stock. We will also support community stakeholders” she said, adding that the PM platform includes responsible landlord certifications. Incumbent and Courage party leader Sue Montgomery noted that her attempt with another independent mayor in Montreal to create a housing registry was rejected by the other parties “but now it's in their programs.”
The entire event can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=rHNP7VS10ms
