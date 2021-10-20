The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) is asking the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Commission to look into allegations of systemic racism regarding employment and services at the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre.
The Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is helping the NWSM, which previously cut ties with Batshaw.
The demand for a probe is based on alleged practices at Batshaw, including discrimination "towards Indigenous children and parents, including practices deemed to constitute racial profiling in youth protection," says a press release. "There has been dismal Indigenous representation in all job categories at Batshaw, including designated Indigenous positions. Indigenous underrepresentation in employment at Batshaw is seen as the main barrier to management decisions and services that are sensitive to and respectful of Indigenous children and families."
Earlier this month, Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant said the government intends to improve the situation at Batshaw.
In a previous response to the NWSM cutting ties with Batshaw, the CIUSSS-ODIM told the media that it will implement the recommendations of the Viens and Laurent Commissions, and will work "with several authorities so that these recommendations can be implemented concretely and in a coordinated manner in our organization and across the province. An action plan is also being developed for the deployment of these national recommendations in our CIUSSS.”
