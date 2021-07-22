Former federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler addressed last week what he termed an "explosive" rise in anti-Semitism globally and in Canada, most recently in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict that sparked incidents in Montreal and many other locales.
The former Mount Royal MP and current head of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, speaking in his role as Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, was speaking as part of a livestream of the National Summit on Antisemitism, held by Canadian Heritage. Many groups, including CIJA and B'nai Brith Canada, as well as Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Senator Marc Gold, took part,
Much of the proceedings were held "behind closed doors" to ensure the safety of those individuals and community groups participating.
Cotler said the world is witnessing an "old-new, escalating, virulent, sophisticated and even lethal antisemitism.
"This reached its tipping point during the recent Hamas war, where Jews are threatened and targeted in their neighbourhoods and in the streets, on campuses and in communities. We have been seeing synagogues torched, memorials defaced, institutions vandalized and cemeteries desecrated."
Cotler pointed out that 2020 saw the highest level of antisemitic hate crimes "ever reached in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
"But, halfway through 2021, we already reached the level of hate crimes reached for all of 2020."
He added that there is incendiary hate on social media, "which also incentivizes offline violence.
"For example, in one week in May, there were 17,000 tweets saying 'Hitler was right'. In a study reported just days ago, there was a seismic increase, 912 percent, in anti-Semitic hate in one year, on the social media platform TikTok, where 41 percent of its 1.2 billion users are between the ages of 16 and 24."
Cotler said "this pandemic of antisemitism is underpinned, disturbingly, by the mainstreaming, normalization and legitimation of it in political cultures, [with] the absence of outrage underscored by indifference and inaction.
"There is also the globalization phenomenon, what happens in Paris, London and in the U.S. — the threatening and targeting of Jews — reverberates and is replicated in Montreal, Toronto and the rest of Canada."
Cotler also said the struggle against antisemitism is "marginalized in the necessary struggle against systemic racism.
"The evidence has shown, regrettably, that the struggle against antisemitism is being marginalized and even excluded from anti-racism education training and the like. There is also the laundering of antisemitism under the cover of anti-racism itself....Today, Jews are increasingly characterized as part of the oppressor in the intersectionality discourse. We are also witnessing a revival of the old libel... where the Jewish people and Israel are accused of manufacturing the COVID-19 virus, of spreading it, of profiting from it and, even as we've seen in social media, Jews are targeted as constituting the virus itself."
Cotler said a national action plan should include: mandating Holocaust education and teaching about antisemitism starting in elementary school, combating antisemitism and Holocaust distortion as part of a larger struggle to promote and protect democracy and equality, enhancing the "adoption and implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism," enhancing security and protection for Jewish institutions; combating antisemitic hate crimes through prevention, protection of victims, prosecution of perpetrators and partnership between law enforcement at different levels of government; fighting antisemitism on social media, which he called a "rules-free universe"; instituting a zero-tolerance policy against antisemitism in any political party, and having an appreciation that "Jews alone cannot combat antisemitism" and to "combat the laundering of antisemitism under universal public values" at the United Nations.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also addressed the national summit's opening, saying that not only must governments do more, "but we need to have a conversation as a society.
"Antisemitism isn't a problem for the Jewish community to solve alone, it's up to everyone to take up this challenge."
Diversity and Inclusion Minister Bardish Chagger said any spread of hate speech online "or in any form is unacceptable and it must be stopped."
Green Party leader Annamie Paul posted on Twitter that she was sent a link to the summit and was able to observe, "but I can't speak — to ensure the summit remains a space where community members can express their opinions and ideas.
"I am Jewish. This is my community."
