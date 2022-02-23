National Assembly petition calls for Dawson College expansion project

A petition submitted to the National Assembly is calling on the Quebec government to reverse its decision to shelve its previously promised approval of an expansion project at Dawson College.
The CAQ government said it decided to prioritize francophone students. The petition, which had 2,578 signatures as of the evening of Feb 23, can be seen at www.assnat.qc.ca/en/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-9477/index.html. Dawson College, the Quebec Community Groups Network and others have provided a link to the petition as well.
The petition points out that "Dawson College is a post-secondary education institution which offers programs of study to Quebecers of all backgrounds;
"In accordance with ministerial space allocation standards, Dawson College is suffering from a space deficit of more than 11,500 square metres. After more than seven years of collaboration with the Ministère de l’Enseignement supérieur, Dawson College is proposing to relocate its healthcare programs to a new location and whereas a dossier d’opportunité has been completed and approved in accordance with the rules set by the Société québécoise des infrastructures."
The petition adds that the Dawson project is "among the priority projects listed in the Act respecting the acceleration of certain infrastructure projects, adopted by the National Assembly of Québec in December 2020;
"The Premier of Québec stated in February 2022, that the project is being cancelled in favour of projects at French CEGEPs. Cancelling the Dawson College project will have a negative impact on programs offered to current and future Dawson College students. Dawson College students are entitled to educational services of equivalent quality to those offered to students at other CEGEPs in Quebec."
The petition argues that "there cannot be two categories of institutions and two categories of students in the public college system;
"We, the undersigned, demand that the Government of Quebec maintain the Dawson College project as a project to be carried out as part of the next Quebec Infrastructure Plan."
The signing deadline is April 11.
