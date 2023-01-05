The Montreal police hate crimes unit is investigating an incident where a man attempted to enter the Islamic Center of Verdun by force during a prayer service on December 30th. Surveillance footage shows the man following two congregants into the mosque on Verdun Street. He is stopped at the door and appears to speak and point his finger toward the men inside before leaving the premises. The spokesperson for the center and communications co-ordinator for the Muslim Association of Canada in Quebec Samer Elniz provided further details of the incident, saying “Our congregants didn’t give him access. He wanted to go inside by force. But they stopped him.” Police spokesperson Julien Lévesque confirmed that Elniz’s description and the surveillance footage was, “The only information we have at the moment. With the goal of not influencing or affecting the investigation process … we are limiting ourselves to that.”
Elniz said that the incident has made the community uneasy, citing the upcoming anniversary of the Quebec City Mosque shooting that occurred on January 27th, 2017 in which a gunman killed six. “We don’t know what was his intention exactly, if he came inside. It was the last Friday of the year; a lot of people come to the mosque because it’s vacation. So it scared us,” said Elniz.
The Canadian Muslim Forum (CMF) has requested that Montreal authorities approach the matter seriously and swiftly. Federal Justice Minister David Lametti who represents LaSalle, Émard and Verdun wrote on Twitter “Islamophobia has no place in our community, or anywhere in Canada. My heart goes out to the Muslim community of Verdun. If you have been affected, do not hesitate to ask for help. Resources are available and we will be there to support you.”
