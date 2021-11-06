Montreal police say a murder-suicide is likely in the case of the deaths of a man and a woman that took place in a Plateau Mont Royal apartment the evening of Thursday Nov. 4.
Police also say a double homicide could also have been committed. The deaths appeared to have been caused by a knife. A 9-1-1 call had been placed from the apartment at St. Urbain St. and Fairmount Ave. 3:15 a.m. Friday.
According to police, the male victim is Daniel Shlafman, 31, son of Fairmount Bagel owner Irwin Shlafman. The 25-year-old female victim has not been identified.
According to La Presse, Daniel Shlafman had called a member of his family between Thursday night and Friday morning from the apartment, and then an employee of Fairmount Bagel came to the apartment and discovered the woman's body. A family member then came and called 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.