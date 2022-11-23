Murder charges in death of Snowdon man

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 75-year-old man who was discovered on Clanranald avenue near Plamondon in early September. Chaikhou Yaya Camara appeared in Quebec court Tuesday to face charges in what is considered Montreal’s 23rd homicide of the year.
On the afternoon of Sept. 7 police officers conducting a wellness check at the Snowdon residence and discovered an unconscious man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
