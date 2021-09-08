Mural as tribute

It wasn't until the 30-foot-tall mural began taking shape that Sharon Sweeney of the NDG Community Council and the rest of the volunteers and neighborhood realized the level of foot traffic in the area.
Faire Fleurir La Ferme is a colourful tribute to the history of Benny Park, standing high above the alley behind the Pharmaprix on Sherbrooke, telling the story of the neighborhood's origins as a farm and depicting the large amount of community housing in the area.
Originally slated for a community engagement project on a nearby grocery store building that didn't work out, the project by the NDG Community Council moved a block east to the north wall of the rear of the mixed-use property.
Among a number of community mural projects going up around the city this summer, the project featured design and execution by Montreal mural artist Boris Biberdzic and was financed through a City of Montreal $10,000 Programme Art Murale grant last October, along with an extra $3500 from the borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce to rent a boom for the vertical work.
In all, it required a team of eight and some 300 person hours of work from original design to completion. Well almost, Sweeney told The Suburban, adding that "there's a second part we're going to complete this month." An adjacent lower wall will feature an extra panel on which the project's community engagement aspect will really take shape. It will be done with kids from the neighborhood she says who will be invited to come down and learn about painting a mural. There will be three such educational sessions and the children of all ages will be welcome.
What's most important is the community is involved in this tribute to the community itself, which clearly drew large interest and appreciation from people in the brisk fall days mid-pandemic. "It's incredible the amount of joy this brought to the community" she recalls.
She also helped high praise for property owner Nick Debeyiotis, who welcomed the project to his property which houses the pharmacy as well as a residential component. "He was fantastic" she said, "he was happy to do it from the start and at every stage he was prepared to work with us going so far as to allowing us space to store our equipment and more."
View the video of the mural project https://bit.ly/2WV8QGq
