Municipalities warned by Quebec to pass resolutions to maintain bilingual status

Forty-seven municipalities have been warned by the Quebec government that they must pass a resolution within 120 days from this past week if they want to retain their bilingual status, or risk losing it.
Montreal-island municipalities that received the letter include Côte St. Luc, Town of Mount Royal, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, and the cities of Dollard des Ormeaux, Dorval and Kirkland. CSL council is expected to pass a resolution at a special Dec. 21 council meeting.
The demand that cities pass these resolutions is a part of Quebec's new language law Bill 96. The cities in question have had bilingual status because more than 50 percent of their residents speak English, but the percentage for many dipped below 50 percent because the criteria changed from language spoken at home to mother tongue.
Many in CSL, in which 46 percent of the population is mother tongue English, had Yiddish or other languages as a mother tongue, but adopted English early in their lives.
On the other hand, Montreal has to approve a resolution passed by Pierrefonds-Roxboro, as it is a borough.
