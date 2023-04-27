Municipalities are frustrated by a series of Hydro-Quebec outages that took place not just during the recent ice storm for varying periods of time, but several times afterward.
The west end was affected by another power outage just after the storm, as power was being restored, and another outage took place, affecting the west end and the Plateau, on April 25, and as a whole nearly 500,000 customers throughout the province. More than a million customers were affected during the ice storm.
Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban that his city is meeting with Hydro-Québec officials on May 15.
"They're coming to our council meeting to explain to us what went wrong and what they can do better. It will be an interesting meeting. It's not good. Obviously, they have to improve their infrastructure and the only way to do it is to bury the lines wherever they can, especially in new developments. If we're going to be developing new projects in Côte St. Luc (such as the redevelopment of Décarie Square, Quartier Cavendish and the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre with mixed residential and commercial), it would be ideal to make sure that everything is underground."
Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi said that between health care and Hydro, "sometimes it feels like we're in a third-world country.
"It's the infrastructure in general across the province. You take a look at what happened on the Green line on the Métro on Monday (April 24, where cracks were detected). The infrastructure is crumbling. The government is not focused on actual priorities to better this province."
Hydro-Québec officials said the April 25 outage was caused by a problem at the Churchill Falls station, and that the loss of energy production at the station triggered the transmission network's protection mechanism, leading to the outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.