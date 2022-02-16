Ever since a Concordia Institute for Investigative Journalism-Global News and Le Devoir report in 2019 called attention to concerning lead levels in water in various Montreal island locales, cities have been working on resolving the issue that mostly affects older residential properties.
Health Canada had, uniquely on a global basis, lowered the maximum allowable concentration standard for lead in drinking water from 10 ug/litre to 5 ug/litre in 2019, and the Quebec government followed suit not long afterwards. High lead levels in water can cause adverse health effects involving the nervous system and the intellectual development of children under the age of six.
Here is what is happening in different municipalities.
• In the City of Montreal, “to protect the health of its population and preserve the quality of its drinking water, the city has launched a large-scale action plan to remove all lead water service lines within city limits between now and 2032. As part of this plan, a vast screening campaign was created. Buildings that are likely to be affected (buildings with eight or fewer dwellings that were built before 1970) were identified. Their residents receive a letter setting out the steps that will be taken to replace the service line, including screening, work schedules and health tips.”
• In Côte St. Luc, which received much news coverage as a result of the 2019 lead level report, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told The Suburban: “We are the only city I am aware of that is testing every home suspected of having lead pipes. CSL is halfway through a two-year program to test the drinking water at every single-family home and duplex built before 1976. In 2021, we tested water at 1,234 homes. The data from these water tests will help us better understand how many homes may be affected. Registration will begin again in April for 2022 water testing.”
Brownstein added that “water testing is only the first diagnostic test. The city is also doing visual inspections of the water service lines. This is a necessary step because it allows us to confirm whether the public portion and/or private portion of the water service line is made of lead. With this data, the city can speed up the replacement of the public portion of the water service lines. Once the city replaces its section, a homeowner will have 10 years to replace their portion. Our city is unique in finding ways to give residents the ability to have lead free drinking water now, by offering three different subsidies for the purchase of water filtration systems to residents of single-family homes and duplexes built before 1976 and where we presume or have confirmed a water service line made of lead.
“Replacing the public section of the water service line will be a costly project, spanning many years. Financing this major project will be a challenge. Once we complete the testing next year, we will have a more complete estimate of the total cost and we will be approaching the governments of Quebec and Canada to request support for cities, as well as for homeowners who will need to replace their section of pipe.”
• Westmount, which also received attention as a result of the 2019 Concordia-Global-Le Devoir report, says “to date, an estimated 40 percent of lead water services in Westmount have been replaced with copper services. Since 2015, the City has undertaken an aggressive water main replacement and rehabilitation investment plan, including the replacement of the public portion of the water services. A 100 percent completion rate of these projects has been achieved over this same period. On Nov. 4, 2019, Westmount City Council adopted a 25 percent increase in the 2020 capital budget attributed to water main infrastructure projects, including the replacement of lead services.” Their “tentative three-year investment plan for the water network, including the replacement of the public portion of the water services,” says that affected streets in 2022 include “Grosvenor (from The Boulevard to Westmount), Mount Stephen, Arlington” and part of Belmont Crescent.
• The Town of Montreal West “has mandated the City of Montreal to perform annual inspections of 10 to 20 homes. The Town provides the inspectors with specific addresses to test and mostly select homes in areas that present a higher risk of finding lead in drinking water. Residents whose homes have been inspected are always informed before the inspection and are provided with the results following the test.”
• In Beaconsfield, “to date, no property in Beaconsfield exceeds Ministère de l’Environnement et Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) standards.”
• In Pointe Claire, “since 2013, the City of Montreal has been sampling some 20 addresses on our territory on a yearly basis to test for the presence of lead or copper, and to date no property sampled exceeds Ministère standards. The properties involved are those built before 1970 with up to eight dwellings and those built between 1940 and 1950, commonly referred to as “post-war homes.”
