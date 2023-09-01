Municipalities balk at Quebec plan on school properties

Quebec municipalities want changes to the CAQ government’s requirement for municipalities to transfer buildings to school service centers (CSS) and school boards free of charge for the construction or expansion of educational establishments.
The 2020 amendment obliges municipalities to transfer – free of charge – property identified by the government, and acquire the building at great expense, either by purchase or expropriation, usually on short notice.
In response the Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ) has struck a committee on relations between municipalities and CSS and is demanding a legislative change to eliminate the obligation to give free land to CSS while ensuring that the province assume all costs related to the acquisition of school buildings. The committee is comprised of 21 members, including Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer, and Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier.
“We want harmonious integration, new schools and expansions in some cases, but, once again, not at the expense of the municipalities said UMQ President and Varennes mayor Martin Damphousse. Indeed, the new obligation has real financial consequences for several municipalities, including Laval, expects to have to pay out $178 million over the next 10 years, and the village of Val-David which could have to spend $25 million, more than double its annual budget of $12 million.
The Suburban requested comment from Mayor Plante’s office about the plan which would force transfers of Montreal properties but no reply was received as of press time.
