Municipal candidates in CSL, Hampstead, MoWest and St. Laurent

The deadline to register as a candidate in the Nov. 7 municipal election was 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Here are the candidates running in the west end as listed on the Elections Quebec website:
Côte St. Luc
As previously reported, incumbent Mitchell Brownstein is being challenged by District 6 councillor David Tordjman.
In District 1, incumbent Oren Sebag is being challenged by Neil G. Oberman of Team Tordjman. In District 2, longtime councillor Mike Cohen has been acclaimed. In District 3, incumbent Dida Berku is being challenged by Filomena Golfi of Team Tordjman and Audrey Amzallag. In District 4, incumbent Steven Erdelyi is being challenged by Ailsa Pehi of Team Tordjman. In District 5, incumbent Mitch Kujavsky is being challenged by Philippe Mamane and Marissa Sidel Dubrofsky.
In District 6, which was vacated by Tordjman for his Mayoral run, the candidates are Lior Azerad of Team Tordjman, Frank Berdah and Jeffrey Kovac. In District 7, incumbent Sidney Benizri is being challenged by Shari Ann Fleming. In District 8, vacant due to the death of longtime councillor Ruth Kovac in 2019, the candidates are Roman Kreyzerman, Andee Shuster and Jon Silver of Team Tordjman.
Hampstead
As previously reported, incumbent William Steinberg is being challenged by council regular Jeremy Levi. For Seat 1, incumbent Michael Goldwax is being challenged by Davin Sufer. For Seat 2, incumbent Jack Edery is being challenged by Naomi Huck-Ananou. For Seat 3, Councillor Leon Elfassy has been acclaimed. For Seat 4, the candidates are Jason Farber and Angela Rapoport. For Seat 5, Councillor Warren Budning has been acclaimed. For Seat 6, incumbent Harvey Shaffer is being challenged by Julie Brummer and Steven Kovac.
Montreal West
Mayor Beny Masella has been acclaimed. For Seat 1, Councillor Dino Mazzone announced that he will not be running for re-election.
"It was not an easy decision - but it was the right one," Mazzone wrote on Facebook. "It has been an honour and privilege to serve the residents of our great little town. My law practice is busier and stronger than it has ever been and both my legal work and my family need to have more of me — not less. Again — thank you MoWest residents for having elected me three times. Third time was the charm."
The new candidates are Eric Aberman, Lauren Small-Pennefather and Nathaniel Ward.
For Seat 2, incumbent Elizabeth Ulin is being challenged by Julien Feldman. For Seats 3 and 4, councillors Colleen Feeney and Maria Torres have been acclaimed.
St. Laurent
In this borough, Mayoral incumbent Alan DeSousa of Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre is being challenged by Blaise Guillotte of Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante, Zakaria Nassif of Mouvement Montréal and Philippe Tessier.
For the Côte de Liesse district of St. Laurent, vacated by Councillor Francesco Miele, the candidates for Montreal city councillor are Tania Goitiandia Moore of Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante, Shana Meo of Mouvement Montréal and Vana Nazarian of Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre.
For Côte de Liesse, the candidates for borough councillor are incumbent Jacques Cohen of Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre and Valérie Maisonneuve of Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante.
For the Norman McLaren district of St. Laurent, the candidates for city councillor are incumbent Aref Salem of Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre and challenger Mohammad-Afaaq Mansoor of Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante.
For Norman McLaren, vacated by longtime councillor Michèle Biron, the candidates for borough councillor are Annie Gagnier of Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre and Dominik Tremblay-Perron of Projet Montréal - Équipe Valérie Plante.
