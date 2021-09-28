A man was shot in Town of Mount-Royal last night.
The 40-year-old resident was struck with at least one bullet while walking along Surrey just after midnight according to police, who reported that the shot was fired from a dark coloured vehicle.
The man took refuge in his home nearby and is not cooperating with investigators. He was transported to hospital where his life is not in danger. Some media reports suggest that someone tried to get into the man's home earlier on the night of the shooting.
A few minutes later more shots rang out in the town, specifically from a car parked on the side of Highway 15, a suspect shooting in the direction of a luxury car dealership on Décarie. Sûreté de Québec investigators say no one was injured in that incident, and are not saying if the two shootings in the town minutes apart are connected.
