Expect driving to be difficult in the Montreal area this Thanksgiving weekend as multiple road closures are effect. Planned construction for Highway 40 East between exit 41 and the next entrance has been cancelled due to operational issues. The Ville-Marie Expressway (Route 136) heading east between the Turcot interchange that enters from Atakeken St will be closed from Sunday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 6 p.m.
As of Sunday, at 4:30 the following road closures will go into effect. In the Turcot interchange area, Highway 15 North, Highway 20 East and the south ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east on the Dearie Expressway (A-15) will be closed. The Pullman Blvd. entrance along with The Notre-Dame St., de la Cathédrale St., and Robert-Bourassa Blvd. entrances will also be closed at this time.
Starting Sunday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 6 p.m., The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) heading westbound between Panet St. entering from Lucien-L'Allier St. will be closed. As a result, The Hôtel-de-Ville Ave., Sanguinet St., and Saint-Antoine St. East entrances will be closed starting Sunday at 4:30 a.m.
Starting Midnight Saturday until Tuesday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect along the Saint-Pierre Interchange. Route 138 East ramp (from Honoré-Mercier Bridge) heading towards Highway 20 East will be closed. On Route 138 eastbound two out of three lanes will be closed between the interchange and Clément St. beginning Sunday at 7 a.m. to midnight Monday. As an immediate result, the entrance to Clément Street will be closed from Saturday 11:30 p.m. to Tuesday 5 a.m.
On the Honoré Mercier Bridge, the following will be closed beginning Saturday at 9 p.m., there will be a complete closure of the bridge towards the South Shore between Montreal and Kahnawake, only one line will be available heading each direction on the Montreal-bound side.
There will be multiple closures around Highway 15 (La Prairie). Beginning Saturday from 7:30 am to 9 p.m., Sunday 7:30 am to 9 p.m., and Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Two of the three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 heading southbound between the Matte Blvd. exit (50) and the Route 134 (Tasscherau Blvd.) entrances.
From Saturday 9 p.m. to Sunday 7:30 a.m., Sunday 9 p.m. to Monday 7:30 a.m., and Monday 9:30 until Tuesday 5 a.m. Highway 15 southbound between Matte Blvd. Exit 50 and the Taschereau Boulevard entrance to Route 134 will be closed. As a result, The Matte Blvd. and Robert St. entrances will be closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Multiple road closures are to be expected in the LaSalle area. LaSalle Boulevard will be closed between avenue Lafleur and du Trésor-Caché until Saturday at 9 p.m. The St. Patrick Street ramp heading northbound towards Angrignon Boulevard will be affected until Tuesday at 5 a.m. The Notre-Dame St. East ramp heading southbound towards Angrignon Boulevard will also be closed until Tuesday at 5 a.m.
In the Ville-Marie Borough, only one lane will be open in both directions on René-Lévesque Boulevard eastbound between Plessis Street and Papineau Avenue starting Saturday at 7 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.
It is possible that all roadwork could be cancelled due to weather conditions or operational constraints, Montrealers are encouraged to visit Mobility Montreal’s website or social media pages for up-to-date information.
