Multiple injuries from car crash on CSL Road

A dramatic crash on Cote Saint Luc Road ended with at least three persons being transported to hospital early Friday afternoon. Shortly after 1:30 according to at least one witness, a car was speeding eastbound down Côte Saint Luc Road near Grand.
The driver reportedly braked as he approached the light and swerved right onto the sidewalk, crashing through a park bench and the STM bus shelter at the corner of Grand, colliding with a tree and spinning to a stop in the park.
The car sustained heavy damage.
Ambulances and fire trucks were quickly on the scene, followed by the SPVM, police blocking off the road and taping off the scene while first responders worked to extract three of the victims from the car.
No one in the park was harmed, but one of the passengers was sitting on a park bench by himself in an apparent state of confusion, telling The Suburban he did not know what happened. Police were informed that he was a passenger in the car but he had not yet been treated by paramedics or spoken to about the crash for at least a couple of minutes.
After the scene was taped off, a group of students from the adjacent Saint-Luc high school arrived on the scene to see what was happening prompting Station 9 officers to clear the entire park even 10-20 metres beyond the taped off accident site. The crowd of people prompted one officer who appeared very agitated to use physical force to shove the students down the sidewalk while swearing at the crowd, body-checking a couple of adults on the way, one person actually stumbling onto the road as a result of the force.
