The two food banks in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce are at the centre of a perfect storm, says the borough, which is stepping in with some emergency assistance.
With record inflation, soaring food costs, rising fuel expenses and an unprecedented affordable housing crisis, The Depot in NDG and MultiCaf in CDN have experienced a steady increase in families using their services.
At the Depot, average monthly registrations jumped from 42 in 2021-2022, to 104 for the first 11 months of 2022-2023, and the number of families benefiting from emergency baskets nearly doubled – from 700 to more than 1,300. A similar increase in demand has hit MultiCaf, which now supports 2,500 more families than last year.
All that means less food, restricting programs, or reducing services to families. MultiCaf cut its distribution in half, to one emergency basket per month for 8,000 registered families. The Depot will follow suit for its 1,300 families registered. The math is simple: half the amount of food for thousands of residents already in dire need.
For CDN resident Lucia, that means “a week of worry” every month. The single mom, who struggles with a partial disability, says she is lucky because her two children “benefit from lunch programs at school and I get occasional help, but the challenge is to feed them good food and enough. It’s already hard to wait for a basket. If I’m one of thousands of people and families just here alone? How do we consider ourselves a wealthy country?”
CDN-NDG is stepping in with $400,000 in cash over two years – $150,000 for The Depot, and $250,000 for MultiCaf – to help soften the blow of shrinking budgets and rising demand. The funding comes primarily from the borough’s general surplus.
The two organizations “are at the centre of a perfect storm,” reads a borough document , “where increased demand, increase in cost of food, restrictions in the donation system as well as stagnation of state funding are currently affecting their ability to ensure food security for nearly 10,000 poor families in the borough.”
Food banks’ ability to purchase food is cyclical, as companies in the food sector manage inventory more efficiently and are therefore less able to provide food to major food banks. In concrete terms, that means MultiCaf has seen a decrease of nearly $200,000 worth of food over the last few months in what it gets from its main source, Moisson Montréal.
The two organizations receive mission funding from a Ministry of Health and Social Services program, increased by a mere 2.9% following the latest government announcements, which means a total envelope of $95,000 for The Depot and $141,000 for MultiCaf, which are both looking at deficit budgets next year: $350,000 and $250,000 respectively.
