The Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Montreal metropolitan area, Chantal Rouleau, and the Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region, François Bonnardel, announced the launch of an initial tender related to the Metropolitan Reserved Lanes Network (RMVR) project on September 2nd.
Through studies, the province will determine the start date and budget for the project.
The project is part of a decongestion plan aiming to equip major highways in the Montreal metropolitan area with lanes dedicated to modes of transportation that can replace the solo rider.
This mandate will analyze the needs of the affected areas and propose solutions to be implemented on the targeted routes, namely Highways 13, 20, 25, 440 and 640 as well as Highway 116.
To be developed in conjunction with municipal authorities, the RMVR will be linked to major projects affecting Highways 15, 19, 30 and Highway 132.
Other public transit structuring modes are also under consideration and additional sections may be studied in order to promote better network connectivity.
The lanes will be reserved for public transit, but some may also allow for carpooling and/or electric vehicle access.
The project does not consist of existing lanes being converted into reserved lanes, rather the focus is on creating new lanes in addition to those already in place to serve the purpose of encouraging collective travelling.
"This is an important step in realizing the ambitious decongestion plan for the metropolitan area that we presented in 2018. This new network adopting dedicated corridors will play a central role in regards to travel in the metropolitan area." Chantal Rouleau, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Montreal Region said in a statement to the press. "Rethinking access to interconnection hubs in the metropolitan area is one of our government's priorities, and we are taking action today to build the mobility of tomorrow. "
François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region wrote in a statement to the press on September 2nd that "Today's announcement demonstrates your government's commitment to providing the suburbs of the metropolitan area with integrated public transit infrastructure that provides rapid service to the public. Ultimately, the Metropolitan Reserved Lanes Network will become a major element in decongesting the metropolis while promoting sustainable mobility." François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport and Minister responsible for the Estrie region.
For the moment, the RMVR project has no set timeline or budget, although Bonnardel hopes for construction of the new lanes to begin in 2022.
