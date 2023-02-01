MPs on the Official Languages Committee joined to defeat Bloc Québécois and Conservative-proposed amendments to a "modernized" Official Languages Act, Bill C-13.
Bill C-13 would recognize the right to work and be served in Quebec in French And the amendments would have extended that to areas of federal jurisdiction.
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, who spoke at the Official Languages Committee hearings, pointed out to The Suburban that the BQ and Conservative amendments "would have introduced the concept of the federal government having to respect Quebec’s Law 96 or that legally would have introduced the concept of French as Quebec’s common language into the bill," with the implication that it would recognize that only certain English-speaking Quebecers could be served in English — "historic anglophone" eligible to attend English schools.
The MP also said the proposed amendments to C-13 would also recognize that Quebec could preemptively use the Notwithstanding clause to close off any court challenge to Bill 96.
Housefather himself introduced an amendment to the OLA, which would remove an existing reference in the Act's preamble to Quebec’s Charter of the French Language. That vote will come Friday Feb. 3.
Housefather told the committee Tuesday Jan. 31 that "you have a preamble of a bill, and you're making an amendment like this that is not actually in the bill, there is no reference to respecting Quebec's language choices as set out in Bill 101 (the Charter of the French Language) in Bill C-13.
"You would assume that the same proposer would then try to put other references to Bill 101 in many locations in the Bill, to say we're then subject in the Bill to the choices made by Quebec and federal services will be done in that way [according to Bill 101]," he added. "Would that not have a significant legal effect and go against the original intention of the Bill, of substantive equality?"
The MP said the inclusion of the amendment in the preamble could be an interpretive clause, "and the courts may weigh this reference to determine what the rights of English and French speakers are... and it could affect the rights of English-speaking Quebecers.
"If we were to introduce this in the substance of the bill, would that not definitely impact the rights of the English-speaking minority in Quebec?"
Julie Boyer, the Assistant Deputy Minister for Official Languages, replied that "it is a departure from the symmetrical approach that has been adopted in the Official Languages Act."
Conservative MP Bernard Généreux told the Official Languages Committee meeting that his party is not enabling Quebec to do what it wants as the OLA requires regular review of the law.
NDP MP Niki Ashton, who voted against the change to the OLA's preamble, expressed concern about the "order of priority" between the OLA and Bill 96.
"It's all symbolic in the preamble," she told reporters. "We didn't agree with the order of priority, but that doesn't mean we don't respect [Bill 101] or the need to enforce the Charter."
Bloc Québécois official languages critic Mario Beaulieu told reporters he was surprised at the NDP vote, as the party supports the application of Bill 101 to federal institutions.
The Liberals, NDP and Conservatives on the committee also united to vote against the proposed amendment that the OLA would recognize that French is Quebec's common language.
Westmount-NDG MP Marc Garneau warned that while French is recognized as Quebec's official language, the use of "common" language could affect legal interpretations of the OLA in the future.
Beaulieu countered to reporters that "common" means the language that "brings everyone together" and is necessary for a "coherent society," and that Bill 101 does not negatively affect anglophones.
