Independent Spadina-Fort York MP Kevin Vuong tabled a petition in the Commons calling on the federal government to stop funding non-governmental organizations that promote or engage in antisemitism, B'nai Brith Canada announced.
The petition has 1,431 signatures from citizens of Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.
"We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to ensure that the Government of Canada deny public funding or assistance to any domestic and foreign non-governmental organizations who promote or engage in antisemitism, as defined in the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism," the petition says.
The petition adds that "the Government of Canada adopted the IHRA working definition of antisemitism in June 2019 as part of its 2019-2022 Anti-Racism Strategy — a tool that is now shared by IHRA’s 35 Full Member States and its nine Associate Member Nations; and antisemitism is a global phenomenon, and its propaganda, rhetoric and violence abroad deeply affects Canadian Jews and Canadians who desire understanding among the cultural diversity that empowers and strengthens Canada and its various communities."
Marvin Rotrand, B'nai Brith Canada's National Director of its League for Human Rights, said that "antisemitism is a global phenomenon, and its propaganda, rhetoric and violence abroad deeply affect Canadian Jews. The IHRA definition should be implemented to prevent funding NGOs whose work fans the flames of antisemitism."
Michael Mostyn, B'nai Brith's Chief Executive Officer, said that the government "will have 45 days to return with a proposal in response to the petitioners.
"We urge it to reinforce its commitment to the IHRA definition, by preventing public funding of NGOs that violate the definition. We thank MP Kevin Vuong for his work on behalf of the Jewish people. This is an important petition, and we appreciate that he championed it."
