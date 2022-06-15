The Town of Montreal West has completed the consultation phase of the process leading to the realization of a new sports and recreation centre to replace its arena.
"Throughout various consultation activities held in the spring, residents and local stakeholders were invited to provide input on specific topics of interest related to sports and recreation activities, universal accessibility, sustainability and community life," Mayor Beny Masella wrote in the consultation report's introduction. "It was an enriching experience for us to hear from our residents and we are pleased to say that the quality and variety of feedback went above and beyond our expectations. The participants raised some very good points and some valid concerns."
Last year, Montreal West received a $12.5 million grant from the federal and provincial governments for the centre. The consultation process included two virtual public sessions, a virtual local roundtable with community organizations and an online survey. Forty-eight residents participated.
Some of the points made during the process:
• Asked how the town could improve future programming, and why some residents are not currently taking part in sports and recreation activities, answers included: "schedule hours aren’t conducive for participation, need more late hours for adults and school aged kids, the quality of the facilities are below par, a lack of space and air conditioning, some facilities are unsafe and/or unkempt and no gender-neutral bathrooms or individual bathrooms/ changing rooms at the pool/arena" and "the cost of activities is too high," amongst others.
• Asked what they would like to see in a new centre, responses included: art classes (i.e painting, pottery, drawing, etc; activities for teens (i.e. hip hop, weight lifting, rock climbing, etc.), dance classes, high intensity classes for adults (i.e. aerobics, power yoga, etc.), life courses (i.e. cooking classes, CPR, computer classes, etc.), parent and tot classes, a ringuette league, Tai chi and weight lifting."
• Asked what they would like to see in terms of universal accessibility, responses included: "an elevator that’s large enough to allow for wheelchairs, mechanized ramp in lieu of stairs, a private chair for nursing mothers, a handrail outside, from the parking lot to the doorway; vegan/vegetarian options in the café; braille signs and a shuttle service through Town or an STM bus stop to allow people from every economic background to utilize the space," amongst other suggestions.
Also revealed in answers to various questions:
• "Full traffic studies will be done to see traffic and parking impacts on Bedbrook and on neighbouring streets."
• "We are increasing the number of parking spots to accommodate the bigger demand for parking."
• "There will be multiple spots reserved for those with limited mobility close to the entrance."
•"The Town is focusing on energy-efficient installations, responsible management of potable water and good thermal control systems. A bio-retention basin for stormwater and an exterior green wall and a white roof are also being considered. Part of the design requirement was to save as much green space as possible. The heat that will be extracted by making ice for the rink will be used to warm up parts of the pool."
• There will be no indoor pool as "we could not fit all the desired uses into it due to financial constraints for the construction and future operation of the infrastructure. We are working on expanding our agreements with neighbouring towns and boroughs so that our citizens can enjoy their indoor pools."
The entire report can be seen at montreal-west.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/2022-05-30-Public-consultation-report-FINAL.pdf
