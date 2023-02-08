MoWesters to vote on new recreation centre

Montreal West residents will be voting in a matter of weeks as to whether the town should build its planned recreation centre, Mayor Beny Masella announced at the recent town council meeting.
Masella explained that the town has issued a call for tenders, with bids expected to be opened at the end of February. The council also moved a notice of motion for a borrowing bylaw of more than $27 million for the centre, the maximum the town needs to borrow and which incorporates a grant from the federal and provincial governments. The bylaw was passed at a special Feb. 2 meeting, as required by the provincial government.
The Mayor added that, with many bylaws, residents can sign a register to prompt a referendum or the bylaw's withdrawal. A vote in this case would be held before all information was made available. Still, a register will be open at town hall Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 391 signatures or more would prompt a referendum or a withdrawal of the bylaw.
However, "because of the amplitude of this project, council has decided to conduct a vote, even if there are not enough signatures on the register," Masella said. "Council will hold a vote right after the bids are opened. In this vote, people will have all the information in hand to make an informed decision, as a town, knowing that the bids of $X means that the average household will have a tax increase of $Y to support the new centre, do we go ahead. And, at that vote, the majority wins. It cannot be more transparent than that." The date of the vote will be announced in the near future.
The Mayor encouraged residents to vote Yes when the vote is held.
"We have been very clear in our support of this project. Our existing facilities— arena, pool, and north chalet — have vastly outlived their useful lives and require either massive investment – as is the case with the pool – or to be completely shuttered and demolished – as is the case with the arena and north chalet. We strongly believe the project we have proposed and consulted the public upon is the right project for our town and ensures the vitality of our community. The project meets our environmental goals and is a project that fully satisfies our needs for a multi-function, multi-generational facility."
The Mayor added that those opposed to the project will voice their opinions, "but I call upon the silent majority to mobilize and openly support this new centre. That is why we are not afraid of an informed vote of our citizens. I also know if we walk away from a $12 million grant and from $2.5 million in committed donations from major donors, we will never be able to construct this centre again.
Masella emphasized, "if we vote against this project, bear in mind that we will be forced to close that arena very soon."
Asked where the money fundraised so far for the centre will go in case there is a No majority, the Mayor told The Suburban the funds raised at events will go to the recreation coffers, and individuals who committed funds "would be absolved of their commitments."
Asked if the town ever went straight to a referendum before, Councillor Colleen Feeney said that was the case many years ago regarding the "building of a seniors home where the community centre now is."
During the Feb. 2 meeting, council regular André Chenier expressed concern about finances, arguing that building the centre would significantly increase the town's bank debt.
"In my opinion, we cannot afford this project," he added.
Masella said he respects Chenier's opinion.
On the other hand, Andrew Michelin, a project supporter, said the town will be richer by building the centre, pointing out the federal and provincial, and private contributions adding up to $15 million for what he said was a $32 million project.
Michelin said the town will instead be $17 million richer.
Masella said the implication of not building the centre is that the town will be poorer because the current decrepit facilities will be demolished anyway.
