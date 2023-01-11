Montreal West council passed an $18.6 million 2023 budget at a special meeting in December, which includes an average 7.96 percent property tax increase for homeowners partially as a result of a large increase in the town's contribution to the island-wide agglomeration.
The budget was presented by Councillor Colleen Feeney.
Of the total budget, almost $7.3 million is going to the agglomeration for such services as public transit, police and fire. The amount represents a 12.1 percent increase from the 2022 budget. The strictly local tax increase was 5.5 percent, not counting the agglomeration apportionment.
Feeney said the town will go ahead with its capital investments this year, amounting to $15.8 million and including the "installation of flow restrictors in the sewer system, a new sports and recreation centre, town hall emergency staircases,electrical work at Town Hall (contingent on Hydro-Quebec grants), the replacement of the 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid for Public Security, the replacement of an F150 truck for Public Works and a new salt box for a dump truck."
"I know it's kind of tempting at a time like this not to do it...but we now see the state of our roads and sidewalks and we have to move forward, and the same goes for the state of our buildings," she said.
Other facts from the budget:
• In dollars, the property tax bill on average is $9,218, up from $8,538 in 2022.
• The property evaluation for the average home is $1,033,882, up from $729,004 in 2022.
• Aside from the agglomeration increase, other challenges for this year's budget included: "the significant rise in inflation in recent months, keeping the local overall operating budget stable so as not to create additional financial impacts and seeking additional non-taxable revenues to mitigate the impact of increased operating expenses on property taxes."
• Main projects planned for 2024 include: "Avon traffic lights, infrastructure work: Avon East section (contingent on government grants), the new Sports and Recreation Centre, Town Hall foundation work, replacement of the 2014 Rav4 for Public Security, and the replacement of an F150 truck for Public Works.
