Montreal West residents voted 1,240 (57.275 percent) to 920 (42.494 percent) in a referendum to enable the town to build a $39 million sports and recreation centre to replace its decrepit arena.
The count took place at that arena, the Legion Rink, and Mayor Beny Masella, councillors Lauren Small-Pennefather, Maria Torres, Colleen Feeney and Elizabeth Ulin were at town hall awaiting the results, along with numerous residents.
The Suburban was told 1,200 residents voted in the advance poll June 11 and 1,000 people voted June 18. A vigorous debate between those for and against the centre as presented took place in the last few months.
A loud cheer went up in the town hall music room when the final results came in, and the council had a group hug.
Masella gave an emotional speech.
"It's been a long and arduous road, and we still haven't reached the end of our journey," he said. "But this was the most important milestone along the way. We know where council stood, we know where the Yes campaign instead, we know where the No campaign stood. But now we know where the whole Montreal West community stands! It stands firmly in favour of a generational project that will define our future."
Masella thanked the town staff, council; former area MP Marc Garneau, former NDG MNA Kathleen Weil and current MNA Desirée McGraw for helping secure the $12.5 million federal and provincial grant, fundraisers and donors and the Yes and the No campaign, the latter "for demonstrating the best qualities of a democracy."
The Mayor said the job of creating the new centre is not finished.
"We will soon award the construction contract as well as the contract for supervision and quality control. But even that's not the most important phase. Together, council, the yes, the no, we need to work together to heal this division in our community. It's now our project collectively and we need to eliminate the rhetoric and rally the community around the centre. I hope we can count on you and all of your support."
