The Town of Montreal West was not authorized to handle a pipe owned by the City of Montreal during and after the July 13 rain that caused a great deal of flooding on the island as a whole, but took action anyway to lessen the damage, Mayor Beny Masella told the late August town council meeting.
Masella detailed the effects of the flooding in the town.
"It resulted in many flooded basements all across town and caused many other non-sewer related problems as well," he pointed out. "For example, the staircase between Courtney and Ronald Drive was almost destroyed."
Masella said that the next day, July 14, "there was a major flood on Brock South between Broughton and Avon.
"After the fire department, the SPVM and our Public Works department evaluated the speed and extent of the flooding, it was very apparent the pipe was not one of our 4” water mains but rather a City of Montreal 14” main that runs along Broughton. We immediately called our contact number and asked that a Montreal plumber be dispatched to close the valves. After their plumber arrived, he refused to touch the valve because he was only authorized to work on pipes 10” or less."
The Mayor said Montreal has delegated the work on that size of pipe to a specialized external firm.
"At that point, considering the amount of water accumulating on that block, Public Works broke protocol and shut the valves on Montreal’s pipe and the water began to recede. The Town sent a full contingent of Public Works employees onsite Friday morning to clear as much of the street damage as possible."
Masella said Montreal West then received a group letter from Brock South residents, and the town responded.
"That first communication clearly stated that the pipe belonged to Montreal, and they were responsible for fixing it. They had their specialized contractor onsite on Tuesday. It also stated that we would ensure garbage and recycling continued as normal – even if it meant our crews would do the pick-ups themselves. We confirmed that we would initiate special pick-ups Town-wide to remove large debris. As soon as the street sweeping machine was repaired, it was dispatched to Brock to make several runs until the level of silt on the streets was normalized."
Masella explained that residents were angry "because they thought we refused to close our pipe, that we took too long to act, and that it could have been prevented.
"The reality is that we were not authorized to touch Montreal’s network. Shutting off a pipe of that size has repercussions far removed from our Town. The variations in water pressure could have caused multiple breaks elsewhere in Montreal West and Montreal and could have affected the quality of the water (without it being quickly detected). That is why there are procedures before a pipe like that is shut down. After a couple of hours waiting for Montreal to send the appropriate people onsite to shut the pipe, we took the chance and shut it anyways. That was a huge risk.
The Mayor said area residents "were angry with me personally because I did not rush to the site.
"While I was dealing with my own flooded basement, I thought my time was much better spent helping our teams coordinate communications and response. I chose to forgo the easy political move and ensure that the teams had the tools they needed to best support our affected residents. Councillors Small-Pennefather and Feeney did visit Brock South on Tuesday July 18 and helped convey the residents’ concerns to me and the rest of the Montreal West team so to act more efficiently."
In the aftermath of the flooding, "we have since been in contact with the City of Montreal’s administrative team and on the political side to ensure that the responses we receive and interventions that must be undertaken are enacted swiftly and securely to minimize any future problems. In terms of responsibility, our residents were advised they had 15 days from the time of the damage to file their claims. As well, we advised Montreal that we will do the same."
