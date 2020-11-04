The Town of Montreal West will be receiving $503,000 from the provincial government this year and in 2021 to offset pandemic-related expenses and revenue losses, Mayor Beny Masella announced at the late October council meeting.
"In mid-September, the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Andrée Laforest, announced that the provincial government was earmarking $800 million to distribute directly to the municipalities across the province to help them offset the extra expenses and reduced revenues caused by this pandemic," the Mayor said. "The amount that will be distributed to each municipality is based on two factors — a general amount calculated on increased expenses and decreased revenues and another factor based solely on population.
Masella said municipalities are "free to use the funds as needed, including to offset any increases foisted upon us by the (island-wide) Agglomeration.
"In a call directly from Ministre Chantal Rouleau, she advised me that Montreal West will receive almost $503,000 – some in 2020 and some in 2021. We will use that money to offset COVID expenses and losses of revenue that occurred at the Agglomeration, but that may not be reflected in our quotes parts (yearly contribution to the Agglomeration) until 2022."
