Montreal West will be holding a register at town hall 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 5 regarding a loan bylaw for a proposed sports and recreation centre, ahead of a planned two-day vote on the centre that will take place in the near future.
“If the minimum number of 391 opponents as required by law is reached [on the register], a referendum vote to approve or reject the amendment to the Loan by-law will be held according to the legislated timeline,” says a town statement. “If the minimum number of 391 signatures as required by law is not reached, the file will be sent to the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation for approval of the amendment to the Loan by-law and a vote will be held. Regardless whether we move forward with a referendum or a vote, there will be two voting days that will be announced in due course.”
A previous register did not attract enough votes to prompt a referendum or a bylaw withdrawal, but the town has pledged to hold a vote regardless of the results of registers.
Mayor Beny Masella recently said a referendum would take place following a public opening for bids, held Friday March 31. Four bids to build the facility were received.
“The bids were all thoroughly analyzed by the architects and their recommendation letter confirmed that the lowest conforming bid for the construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre came in at $38,199,294.00 from Sajo Inc,” a town statement says. “The total project costs — including direct and indirect costs — went from an estimated $32.5 million to $39.2 million. The project cost estimations were updated at each phase of the project, and the funding model had been adjusted accordingly. However, the impact of rising inflation and the surge of activity in the construction industry was evident in the bids we received.”
The town detailed that while the project cost would be $39,199,710, subtracted are $3,250,000 from Montreal West’s unallocated surplus, and $1,945,000 — including the sale of the library lot on Westminster — of the allocated surplus, resulting in a loan-bylaw of $34,004,710.
As well, subtracted from the loan bylaw amount are federal and provincial grants of $12,556,227, and $4,021,653 from local fundraising and a provincial sales tax refund.
The resulting loan that would be paid by taxpayers over 40 years is $17,426,330, translating into a yearly average $436 property increase “on the average valued house, at $1,033,882.
“The impact is based on an expected increase in debt service for a $17,426,330 loan paid over 40 years at a three percent borrowing rate, as approved on March 24, 2023 by the Quebec Municipal Affairs ministry in our initial loan by-law request,” the town statement adds.
Montreal West’s next step is “apply for an amendment to the Loan by-law to cover the difference in cost following the opening of the bids.”
Then, during the regular 8 p.m. Monday, April 24 council meeting, council will “deposit a notice of motion to adopt an amendment to the Loan by-law.”
Then, during a special public council meeting being held April 27, “council will adopt the amendment to the Loan by-law.”
The May 5 register will then take place.
Masella has said that if the majority of residents vote Yes in the planned referendum, “we will have a brand-new centre that will act as the hub for the vast majority of our sports programs and so many of our recreational activities.
“It will be a multi-generational, multi-purpose, and accessible building that will serve our community for the next 50 years or more.”
A letter to the editor making the case for a No vote, and a response to that letter from Masella, were in recent issues of The Suburban.
