Montreal West is receiving a $12,556,727 federal and provincial grant for the reconstruction of its sports and recreation centre.
The town had applied for such a grant on some occasions in previous years, but those were declined for various reasons — in one case, "more projects than money."
The total cost of the project will be $22.5 million and, says a town announcement, "consists of the reconstruction of the Sports and Recreation Center, including the demolition of existing obsolete infrastructure, namely the Legion arena, adjoining outdoor swimming pool and Chalet Nord. In addition, the arena will be rebuilt to new standards to accommodate more sporting activities."
“This financial assistance will allow us to build our city of tomorrow, with an adapted, accessible and sustainable recreational and sports infrastructure," Mayor Beny Masella said. "This project has not only become necessary to modernize our sports and community facilities, but it has been demanded for several years by a large number of organizations in our community."
This grant was part of an announcement last week by Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Isabelle Charest, Provincial Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women and Chantal Rouleau, Provincial Minister responsible for the Metropolis and of the Montreal region announced funding, of $70 million "for multiple recreational and sports infrastructure projects in the Montreal region as part of the Financial Assistance Program for Recreational and Sports Infrastructures (PAFIRS)."
The next step for the town will be consultation meetings "with local stakeholders and the launch of a fundraising campaign that will represent a significant part of the municipality's contribution."
