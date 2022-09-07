Montreal West is hoping to be able to break ground next spring on its new, planned sports and recreation centre that will replace its existing arena, Mayor Beny Masella told the late August town council meeting.
Last year, Montreal West received a $12.5 million grant from the federal and provincial governments for the centre. A recent consultation process included two virtual public sessions, a virtual local roundtable with community organizations and an online survey.
The Mayor said the town is now working on "proposed plans for the building.
"When we get closer to a final plan, at that time we will have a better idea of the budget," he explained. "If everything goes as planned, we will have final plans and be able to go to tender at the end of the year or early in the new year. If there is an acceptable bid at that point, we will issue the contract and hopefully look to break the ground in the spring."
During a question period, council regular Daniel Markuze asked if the recreation centre is a "fait accompli.
"Is it a matter of meeting a certain budget before you decide to put a shovel in the ground?" he added.
Masella replied that the building of the centre is not a fait accompli yet.
"We have to finalize the budget, we'll have that when we have the final plan," the Mayor said. "Then we have to see that, even if we finalize the budget, and we think it's going to cost $5, and we go to tender, and it comes back that it's $50, that's a whole different discussion, so no, it's not finalized yet."
Markuze also asked if the town took into consideration increased interest rates.
"All of that has to fit into the whole financial model before we can go forward with it," Masella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.