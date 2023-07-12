Montreal West council passed a resolution supporting the Town of Mount Royal and other affected municipalities regarding expected noise and visual issues coming from the operations of the light-rail REM.
The resolution is a request to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec INFRA, the developers of the longstanding project, where operations on the South Shore are beginning July 31. During tests, South Shore residents said they heard more noise than was expected.
“We’re not benefitting so much, directly, from the REM work that is coming into service fairly soon, but one of our neighbouring towns, TMR, is,” Mayor Beny Masella told the late June council meeting. “They’re having some issues, asking the CDPQ to implement some noise abatement [measures], and they’re asking for our support via a motion to ask the CDPQ to have a proper discussion and implement some measures to attenuate the problems that TMR is going to be facing.”
The resolution says that with “the deployment of the REM in Montreal, based on the current proposed developments, the negative impacts of noise and visual pollution will be significant for the immediate vicinity of the REM’s activities, equipment and facilities; since the beginning of the REM project, several municipalities on the island of Montreal where the REM facilities will be built have been concerned about the noise and visual pollution caused by this project on its future activities; there is reason to express concern in this regard and to ask the promoter to take concrete action in order to reduce as much as possible the negative impacts already foreseeable along the entire route of the REM.”
The council moved that “the Town of Montreal West support the Town of Mount Royal as well as all other municipalities on the island where REM installations are planned in order to ensure the peace of mind and quality of life of the residents; and that the town support their efforts with CDPQ Infra to obtain the design and implementation of all concrete measures required to reduce the negative noise and visual impacts that will be caused by the REM along the entire length of the network.”
Copies of the resolution are being sent to CDPQ Infra, the Quebec Transport Ministry and Minister responsible for the Montreal region, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante “and to all municipalities linked to the Montreal agglomeration.”
