A referendum on whether a new Montreal West sports and recreation centre should be built will take place around the end of April.
"We don't have the exact day," Mayor Beny Masella told The Suburban following the March 27 council meeting. "We want to make sure that when we open up bids [to build the centre] that there's no other questions, no other clarifications" that are needed.
In his monthly report, read at the council meeting, Masella made the case for voting Yes.
"We have been speaking about this need since 2015," he explained. "Personally, for the past six to seven years, I have been in constant contact with our representatives at the other levels of government, administrators in the grant system, and even MNAs highly placed in the government from various parties, so that we don't lose any opportunity to secure a grant and move this project forward. In 2020 the stars aligned, and we won the support needed to be accorded the grant."
The Mayor added that if the Yes vote comes through from a majority of voters, "we will have a brand-new centre that will act as the hub for the vast majority of our sports programs and so many of our recreational activities.
"It will be a multi-generational, multi-purpose, and accessible building that will serve our community for the next 50 years or more. It is a project for which we will receive $12.5 million in grants from the federal and provincial governments as well as donations in the area of $2.5 million – including a grant of $250,000 from The Molson Foundation. And it will come with a bump in our property taxes. Will that amount be $200? $300? $400? $500? We will not know until we open the bids at the end of the month."
If most voters cast a No ballot, "the paths are less well defined.
"If we are not able to tweak our design to help cut costs, we will have to forego that $12.5 million grant. And tweaking the design does not mean eliminating the ice surface – that’s a major change that will, without any doubt, require us to forego the grant and re-apply with a modified project. Will we be accorded a new grant? I would not bet on that."
Masella added that because of the existing arena's decrepit condition, in the case of a No vote, "it will likely need to be shuttered and demolished within the next few years. Very likely, the pool would also need to be rebuilt – both because the mechanicals currently reside in the arena and because it too has reached the end of its useful life. Unfortunately, that too will cause a bump in our property taxes. And whatever that increase is, it will come with fewer services, decreased property values and difficulty in selling our homes. Montreal West is already a high-tax destination, so the impact of a modest tax hike will have less impact than the large reduction in services under this scenario. Conversely, a new facility will increase our property values, make our homes easier to sell and ensure that we have young families moving in making Montreal West their home."
During the meeting, resident Sherri McGurnaghan asked if there will be businesses in the new centre, as there are in the Westmount centre.
Masella said there would be a coffee shop whose owner will rent the space, and a pro shop run by a businessperson with experience in the field.
A Percival resident contended that some young families resist coming to Montreal West because of the town's high taxes.
"When you talk about how this centre will attract people, have you actually done studies, has there been a survey, a questionnaire given to people outside Montreal West, that they would come if we had an arena?" she asked
Masella said he sees people moving into the community, "and in the room tonight, there are young families that have moved into Montreal West, and they're coming in because, regardless of the taxes and maybe it's because of the community, and I'm hearing from many real estate people who are saying people want to come in because there are services, and if we don't have services, all we're left with is a high tax bill."
