Montreal West residents over the age of 18 will be voting in mid-June as to whether the town should go ahead and build a new sports and recreation centre to replace the current decrepit arena.
The issue dominated question period at the April 24 council meeting, with many seeking clarification on the process and options in case most voters oppose building a new centre.
Mayor Beny Masella told the April 24 meeting that the town "opened the bids for the Sports and Recreation Centre and the bids came in above our last estimates.
"Because of that, we will need to adopt a modified loan by- law. We will give notice of motion tonight and it will be adopted at a special meeting," which took place April 27. The special meeting lasted just over 10 minutes.
The Mayor added that "exactly as was the case with the loan bylaw we adopted in February, this is subject to a register to force a referendum.
"The register will be opened for signature on May 5 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. If there are 391 signatures on the register, it forces a referendum. Though the referendum will officially be about the loan bylaw, please rest assured that you would be voting on the project as a whole."
And if there are less than 391 signatures, "we will have a vote anyway.
"In either case, the vote will be on June 18 with an advance poll on June 11. In either case, there will be one vote. Everybody seems to have an opinion. And that project is so important for our town. That is why we will go forward with a vote – we will not withdraw the project because some people don’t like it, don’t want an arena in the project, think it is too expensive, think the hockey culture is toxic or whatever reason. The whole town will vote upon it and we will respect the majority of votes cast."
Masella also said there is "no Plan B" if the No vote prevails.
"If the project is not approved by the residents, there is no other plan ready to go. We have received written confirmation that removing the rink from the project is a major modification and will need re-approval [for the federal and provincial grant]. That is a prospect that is not guaranteed. We will effectively have to restart at designing a different project and get in line looking for funding. And the last budget spoke of $300 million for recreational facilities for the whole province – but that’s spread over 10 years! That translates to $30 million per year for the whole province."
The Mayor made a parallel between the current vote "and the situation we faced in 1964 when the town was deciding whether or not to build the Legion Rink.
"It is absolutely astounding how the same pros and cons were discussed then and the concerns were eerily similar. Obviously, they voted to go forward, and we are still here. The town did not implode and go bankrupt. And that facility survived 59 years so far and has served a few generations of MoWesters. I am asking for the same courage those residents had in 1964 and let us build the facility that will serve our residents for the next 60 years."
In answer to a question from a resident, councillors also declared their support for the new centre.
"When I think about the value of a project like this for the town, for the future generations, about how my family benefitted for 30 years with the facilities that were operational, I just don't feel like I have any other choice but to make sure future generations also are afforded the same opportunities," said Councillor Elizabeth Ulin, adding that local property values are also likely to rise with a new facility.
Councillor Colleen Feeney also spoke in favour, saying the community "needs it. It's something I've been passionate about." Councillors Lauren Small-Pennefather said one of the reasons she ran for council was "because I saw value in having a community recreation centre." Councillor Maria Torres agreed with the other councillors, saying a new centre was also part of her platform when she first ran for council.
