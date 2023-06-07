A heated debate ensued at the May 29 Montreal West council as to whether residents were or were not truly consulted about the proposed sports and recreation centre, the subject of a referendum on June 18 and an advance poll on June 11.
Paul Kenton of the Montreal West Citizens Group said he believes if residents vote by majority against the recreation centre being built, “we will not have the opportunity [of a new facility] pass us by.
“All the town has to do is compromise.... I think the town mischaracterizes the No side all the time. We are interested in the future for everybody. We want a new pool, we want a super recreation centre, we can have something half the size. I have costed it out for $23 million [as opposed to $39 million], with only $200,000 of donations.... It can be done. Why would the town not consider a compromise? We can start from scratch for $23 million, and we get a $105 tax increase.”
Mayor Beny Masella said that if the No vote prevails, “we will be starting from scratch.
“Then all the options are on the table.”
The Mayor added that any change to the project, such as a possible outdoor rather than the current planned indoor ice surface, requires government reapproval” in terms of a grant.
Kenton then said he read an article from Councillor Colleen Feeney to the effect there were many consultations regarding the project.
“I think the town is confusing information sessions with consultations,” the resident said. “Since there was never any choice to begin with, what’s the consultation? The 2017 questionnaire or consultation only dealt with the maximum tax increase, period. In 2022, we had two focus groups, and a third one with all other parties and we had an online survey, but everything that was presented there was a fait accompli. Let’s not call it consultations, let’s call it information sessions. Surely you agree, Councillor Feeney.”
Feeney replied that she does not, in fact, agree.
“The initial survey that went out to all houses was a consultation. If that had come back less than 50 percent, we would not have proceeded. Did it have the rink in it? Yes it did. This all sprang out of the fact that our arena was in a terrible state of disrepair. Way back then, even in 2015, it was going to cost $7.5 million just to bring it to the regular state, which probably today would be about $13 million.”
“Nobody disagrees,” Kenton said.
Feeney added that “we were going, as we do, to try and repair our infrastructure and move forward, so we sent to the people the question ‘are we going to go ahead with this?’ And only because it was over 50 percent, did we proceed. There were never was a conversation about getting rid of something that we had, that we were going to start investing more to lose a service. That was a consultation.
“We then went out again, as we mentioned, it wasn’t a consultation, but every single person on council here said they were going to proceed with the recreation centre, every one of us, in our promises and our mandates. Others stood forward who did not have that [mandate] and they did not get elected. It was only after we got elected, did we move forward and hire an architect to work out our vision of the new project. That shifted many times, and we went with that vision to the people. The people have been consulted and changes have been made because of that. It’s up to you now.”
Kenton contended again that there is no choice and that there was “no consultation.”
“Well, your choice is coming up,” Feeney said.
