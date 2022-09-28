Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella told the recent September council meeting that the planned recreation centre set to replace the town’s arena is essential, but not yet a fait accompli.
“The residents that have always been firmly entrenched against the project are becoming vocal again,” Masella said as part of his monthly Mayor’s Report. “I believe we are at the point where we must move forward, of course, with a transparent and gated process that includes good governance and due diligence. Consider the alternative. The existing arena is months, not years, away from needing to be shuttered.”
The Mayor added that if the town does not plan a replacement, “we will be left without an arena, which will lead to a decrease in services for our residents and a decrease in the value of our properties. And, no, the answer does not lie in sharing resources with our neighbouring towns. After closing the arena, we are left offering other recreation services in the Town Hall, in the Community Centre, and in the schools – much as they are now. These options are no longer acceptable. They offer no universal access nor climate-controlled facilities and greatly limit our ability to diversify our recreational offerings.”
Masella said that even the town’s community centre “is itself in dire need of investment — strictly because of short-sighted planning in the past that has left our town with a huge deficit in necessary investments in infrastructure.
“Since my time on council, we have made serious investments of over $30 million in our road, building, and recreational infrastructure to try and nibble away at long-standing deficits in investment. We have made these investments while keeping our debt at a reasonable level and even managing to accumulate a surplus. I am confident that the town’s good record of sound financial management and fiscal rigour for these past investments, will continue for our future ones.”
Masella said the town needs the recreational project to go forward. “It is a generational project that will ensure that we continue to thrive, continue to be a place where young families want to settle and continue to renew our community.
“Of course, that doesn’t mean it is a fait accompli. We will need to see the final plans, to develop the final construction and operational budget before we issue a call for tender. The call for tender must also yield an acceptable bidder. Yes, council and I continue to be excited by this prospect, but rest assured that the project will continue to be reviewed and assessed as a viable and responsible option for us all.”
Later in the meeting, council regular Ian Robinson asked if, in light of “record high interest rates, the highest since 2014 and with two more predicted hikes and record high inflation,” if council would consider modifying, delaying or cancelling the project.
While Councillor Colleen Feeney reiterated the points made by Masella, that the town is taking the project “one step at a time,” Masella himself said that “the [federal and provincial funding] comes with a certain time frame that you have to complete the project in, so delaying it does equate to cancelling the project, and it’s hard to just walk away from a $12.5 million grant.”
