MoWest rail crossing solution 'outside realm of town's finances': mayor

A solution to safety issues at the Montreal West rail crossing on Westminster is "beyond the realm" of the town's finances, Mayor Beny Masella said in a response to a question from town council regular Norbert Bedoucha.
Masella read out the resident's question during the June 29 videoconferenced council meeting.
"There was another close call at the train crossing," the question said. "When is the town going to take a stand and take action to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens? I don't want to hear the excuse of costs yet again, unless council is prepared to assign a dollar sign to human life."
Bedoucha later sent the media photos of one of several incidences of a vehicle caught between the barrier and a train.
Masella was not happy with the tone of the question.
"It's very easy to throw out inflammatory remarks like that," the Mayor said. "The reality is that the solution is completely outside the realm of Montreal West's finances. The proper solution is a grade separation and that is in the order of $600 to $700 million, plus expropriations. That's a provincial cabinet level solution. The rest are incremental solutions, or incremental benefits that are underway, including the new station being build by Exo at the corner of Sherbrooke and Brock."
In 2018, Masella told The Suburban that the crossing is the riskiest in the country.
“I’ve gone to all the major cities, and nowhere are there that many trains going through at a level crossing without a grade separation (separating flows of traffic with something like a bridge),” the Mayor said at the time.
