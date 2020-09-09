A Montreal West Public Security Officer helped police to capture a hit-and-run driver involved in a recent multiple-vehicle accident in the town, Councillor Dino Mazzone told the Aug. 31 council meeting.
Mazzone explained that the incident took place 7:45 a.m. Aug. 20.
“While on patrol, one of our PSOs witnessed a three-car chain reaction collision that was caused by an inattentive driver who rear-ended a vehicle in front of him, which had stopped at a stop sign at Westminster and Broughton,” the councillor said. “That vehicle was propelled forward, causing it to also collide with the vehicle in front of it.”
Mazzone said that while two of the drivers stopped to exchange information, “the third driver who caused the accident fled the scene at high speed.
“The PSO quickly called the police and followed the vehicle as best as he could, while respecting the speed limit, and gave the police a detailed description of the driver, the vehicle and the direction in which it was heading,” the councillor detailed. “Thanks to the information from our PSO, the SPVM quickly caught the individual that caused the hit and run.
“We’re very proud of our PSOs. Anytime we can highlight the good work that they can do, I’m going to raise it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.