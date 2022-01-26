Montreal West council unanimously passed a $17.3 million budget in which the average homeowner will pay 4.23 percent more in property taxes this year.
A homeowner with a home evaluated at the average $729,004 will pay $347 more this year — $325 of which is a result of this year's agglomeration bill increase — from $8,191 to $8,538. Also, local expenses were $10.8 million, a 2.6 percent increase. The town's agglomeration bill is $6.48 million, a 10.2 percent increase.
"We had very little control over the agglo increase," Councillor Colleen Feeney, who presented the budget, said. "We did what we could to try and keep our local expenses at the barest minimum."
"We end up cutting expenses to offset some of the big jumps from the agglo," Mayor Beny Masella said. "We haven't stopped fighting the agglo, it's something the Association of Suburban Municipalities continues to do. Unfortunately, we're not getting any support from the provincial government. The citizens of the demerged towns are paying $710 more per citizen for the same services in Montreal....There's a real problem in the system as it stands right now. Eventually, we're going to run out of space to cut our budgets locally."
Masella heads the ASM.
Other facts from the budget:
• This year's budget increased to $17.3 million from $16.4 million in 2021.
• While the average residential tax increase is 4.2 percent, the increase for vacant lots is 4.1 percent and 8.7 percent for non-residential properties.
• The three-year capital program for 2022 is $2,897,000, with $2.5 million planned for infrastructure, $302,000 for buildings, $50,000 for equipment and $45,000 for vehicles.
• The budget's objectives are to "meet the needs of our residents in the exceptional circumstances which we are living; keep the impact on the total tax bill for the average value home to the consumer price index (CPI) or lower;" have "no cuts in the services rendered to residents;" that "capital investments must be kept" and to "monitor the availability of provincial and federal grants for special projects and provide resources to reduce the operational cost."
• The challenges are to "keep the town's operating budget generally stable as not to generate additional financial impacts; an agglomeration bill increase of 10.2 percent; estimating "revenues and expenses in these uncertain times with changing regulations"; an "increase of about 2.5% related to contracts (suppliers, collective agreement, etc.); and seeking "additional non-taxable revenues to mitigate the impact of increased operating expenses on property taxes."
• Expenses went up compared to 2021 for council (0.5 percent), administration (10.6 percent) because of increased insurance costs, a required actuarial evaluation for the town's pension fund and increased funding for communications which will include consultations with residents; environmental health (11.2 percent) because of increases in contracts for garbage and recycling and higher water costs, building inspection and permits (36.3 percent-$146,000 to $199,000) for a new person to assist the building inspector, and recreation culture and parks (3.6 percent). Expenses went down for public security (1.8 percent) and public works (3.9 percent).
